Top 6: Enjoying the Philadelphia waterfront

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A historic ship on Penn's Landing has transformed into a Haunted Tavern this weekend.

Tickets are still available for this weekend's cocktail experience aboard the Gazela Primeiro.

Hear the chilling and dark tales that haunt the ship, as told by the descendants of Ichabod Crane.

If a spooky season isn't your thing, there are other ways to enjoy the waterfront.

Jessica Boyington has more in this week's Top 6.

MOSHULU

All aboard for fancy food and cocktails!

There's a good chance you've seen the Moshulu if you've taken a drive down Christopher Columbus Boulevard, the only restaurant venue on a Tall Ship in the world!

What I loved:

-Their house cocktail and play on a pina colada, the Tiki Twist

-Avocado Crispy Rice with Chili Crunch

-Chili Crunch

-The Wedge Salad (topped with a mound of caviar, shrimp, lobster, crab, bacon and egg)

We'll see you here for brunch, lunch, happy hour, and dinner!

ROPE AND ANCHOR BAR + KITCHEN

If you're planning a trip into Philadelphia anytime soon, look no further than the Hilton Hotel on the waterfront. The nautical themed Rope and Anchor Bar and Kitchen is attached, and it's the perfect setting for a touristy day and a great breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

What I loved:

-Deviled Eggs

-Shrimp Cocktail

-Crab Cakes

-Fresh Berries and Whipped Cream