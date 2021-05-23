Feeling like summer ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weekend before Memorial Day officially brought Philadelphia its first taste of summer."It's like 20 degrees warmer, this feels like real summer not spring," said Farish Sawyer of Wynnewood. "I'm not sure what happened to spring but here we are."Kids like Saudia Harper broke out the swimsuits and splashed around Dilworth Park Saturday."I like it because I like to get wet and I love the pool and stuff," said Harper of South Philadelphia.Regina Simmons Robinson of Upper Darby brought her grandchild to play in the fountain."The weather was very hot outside and I wanted to spend some time with my grandbaby so I took her to get water ice," said Simmons Robinson.And this weekend marks the first that the City of Philadelphia dropped its outdoor mask mandate if one is fully vaccinated."It's nice to kind of have the option," said Steven Mark of Wynnewood. "Obviously, we'll be careful if we feel there's too many people around, or there's people that might be at risk."City officials cite the decrease in COVID-19 case counts and increase in vaccinations as reasons to ease restrictions. The city no longer requires occupancy limits inside retail stores, libraries and museums."It's very important for kids to be outside, just to be social," said Emili Medley of North Philadelphia. "I see my son today, literally go to museums, speak to so many different kids," said Medley.Business is also bouncing back. Karen Pernaci has operated Pop's Homemade Water Ice in Havertown for the past 15 years. She said this summer will be busier than ever."I think people that didn't come out last year will start to come back out now, I do," said Pernaci. "And I hope."Pennsylvania will ease all restrictions excluding mask requirements on Memorial Day. The City of Philadelphia will ease all restrictions on June 11.