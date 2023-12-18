Weather today: Messy Monday as heavy rain prompts Flood Warning in Philadelphia area | LIVE RADAR

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a messy Monday as heavy rain continues to pour down in the Philadelphia area. While the rain should let up soon, flooding will continue to be a concern throughout the day.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the morning commute before we dry up later in the afternoon, according to Meteorologist Karen Rogers.

Drivers are advised to be cautious as rainwater impacts some roadways across the area.

A Flood Warning is in effect for portions of New Jersey -- including Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Mercer -- as well as portions of southeast Pennsylvania --including the following counties, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia -- until 6:30 a.m.

Pudling roads have been an issue for several drivers heading to work.

Delaware Avenue is closed between Christian St. to Race St. due to flooding. Delays are expected and motorists should consider alternate routes.

A Mt. Ephraim firetruck even got stuck in flooding Monday morning while assisting with numerous water rescues. It happened around 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Fairview Street in Camden, New Jersey.

A firetruck got stuck on a flooded roadway in Camden, New Jersey amid heavy rainfall Monday morning.

As of 6 a.m., five flights have also been delayed coming in and out of Philadlephia International Airport, according to Flight Aware.

