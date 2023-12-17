Rain disrupts repairs on Route 202 sinkhole in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Heavy rain Sunday night into Monday has disrupted sinkhole repairs on Route 202 in Pink of Prussia.

They've made progress since the holes appeared last week but there's still more to do.

The northbound section of Dekalb Pike was closed on Thursday morning, following the discovery of a sinkhole just north of Henderson Road. Then, the southbound section was closed Friday evening after crews found a new sinkhole underneath the southbound travel lanes.

One northbound lane was reopened Saturday night between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard, however, there has been no word yet on when the two southbound lanes and the other northbound lane will reopen.

"Just be patient, let those guys work, and let it get done," said Sal Misseri, of King of Prussia.

Repair work was put on hold Sunday due to heavy wind and rain moving across the region. The work is set to continue on Monday once the wet weather lets up.

A spokesperson for PennDOT told Action News on Sunday, "The flowable backfill requires 24 hours to cure. The work site was secured last night. We have heavy rain forecasted and thus will not be able to proceed with further repairs until sometime tomorrow."

During the closure, southbound motorists will be directed to use Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road. Local access will be maintained for all residents and businesses.

"I feel bad for the businesses along 202 that people can't get in and out, and it's Christmas time and shopping is tough as it is and traffic is always tough around here and I just feel bad for them," said Joanne Boyk, of King of Prussia.

Drivers in the area should plan alternate routes. You can get real-time traffic updates at: https://6abc.com/traffic.