Philadelphia officials preparing for flooding, strong winds and power outages

Police are asking people who have to drive on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning to use common sense.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia and across the commonwealth say they have spent days preparing for the storm that's hitting the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.

"Flooding, even though it might look safe, it is not safe," said Lt. Andrew Napoli of the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit. "If you see flooding, don't go through it."

Philadelphia police say they have identified several low-lying areas as potential trouble spots during this storm: Main Street in Manayunk, River Road in Roxborough, part of the Cobbs Creek Parkway in West Philadelphia, Kelly Drive and Columbus Boulevard.

RELATED: AccuWeather Alert: Rain moves in, bringing flood and wind threat

A flood watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and continues through Wednesday afternoon.

"Over the next 24 hours, we will be working with our city and state partners to ensure we have additional officers with their eyes on those hot spots," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Jack Fleming.

Police are asking people who have to drive on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning to use common sense.

"As little as six inches of water, which doesn't look that deep, but moving very quickly is enough to move an adult over. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry most cars away, (and) two feet for most SUVs," Fleming said.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management is watching out for possible power outages in the city and flooding, whether it's coastal flooding along the Delaware River or the spilling over of the banks of the Schuylkill River.

"There's a big unknown with this storm. Not only how much rain and where it will fall, but the snow that we just had last week plays into how high the water levels get down here," said Dominick Mireles, the director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

"We're going to be working all through the night to monitor this and keep the stakeholders updated, and we need the public to stay connected to information," Mireles added.

RELATED: See the current and predicted flooding levels in Philadelphia-area waterways

In Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said it has been preparing for the storm since the weekend.

On Monday, they held coordination calls with counties that could be impacted.

"All of the counties reported they were in pretty good shape when it came to resources," said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. "We did get a request out of Bucks County to provide a liaison officer to them virtually, so we have someone from our eastern area office who is plugged in."

Padfield said the state has two Black Hawk helicopters ready to respond to flash flooding incidents, plus water rescue teams and the National Guard.

"We also have the Pennsylvania Utility Commission. They're activated virtually for us, so they can monitor the power outages across the state because that's the concern with the high winds," he said.

Padfield told Action News, "I think the concern every emergency manager in every county has is how rapidly it develops and how quickly it can change. We really try to stress to individuals that they need to be weather aware."

In Philadelphia, police say the commanding officer of the traffic unit will be coordinating with district units to close roads if necessary.

RELATED: Preparations underway across the Philadelphia area ahead of storm | What you need to know