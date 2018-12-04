Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total

EMBED </>More Videos

2018 murder rate in Philly surpasses last year. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on December 4, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's December 4 and Philadelphia is experiencing a disturbing milestone. More people have now been murdered in the city in 2018 than in all of last year.

At least 316 people have been killed.

Since Monday night, three people were killed in yet more deadly gun violence.

Just before 8 p.m., police found the body of a shooting victim inside an abandoned home near 60th and Regent streets in Southwest Philadelphia.

The victim was found in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the actual shooting took place hours earlier.

Around the same time, police were called to a triple shooting at Harrison and Tackawanna streets in Frankford.

Authorities say at least nine shots were fired from three different guns.

A man in his 20s was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. An 18-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were also hit in the shooting. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say one of the victims ran into a nearby convenience store after being shot. The store was struck three times with bullet holes to its front, one going through the door. No one inside the store was injured.

Then around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed outside Press Bar and Restaurant on the 4600 block of Kraydor Street in Holmesburg.

Police believe the shooting may be connected to an altercation that occurred inside the bar. They are checking surveillance cameras in the area.

No arrests have been made in any of these recent murders.

In 2017, the homicide rate was 315.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurderhomicidephiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Blvd. Expressway, 2 rescued
Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County
Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13
Philly officer shot in line of duty: "I was extremely lucky"
President George H.W. Bush returns to capital to lie in state
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House reopens
AccuWeather: Brisk and Colder Today, Staying Colder Into The Weekend
Show More
Secret Santa pays off $29K worth of layaway items at Walmart
Shapiro and interfaith leaders discuss protecting houses of worship
Police ID 3 bodies found wrapped in blankets, $60K reward offered
Flyers name Chuck Fletcher as new General Manager
Phillies get Segura from Mariners for Santana, Crawford
More News