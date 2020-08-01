Phillies allowed to work out at ballpark, no new positive COVID-19 test results

The team announced they received the results of Friday's tests, and just like the day before, they all came back negative.
In addition, the Phillies said players will be permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning Saturday afternoon.
✅ Phillies received the results of yesterday’s Covid-19 testing, and there are 0 new positive results— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 1, 2020
Players will be permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning this afternoon!!!@6abc #Phillies pic.twitter.com/krwEUBv9VD
The Phillies organization had positive tests earlier in the week, none from players, and all activity at the ballpark had been suspended.
RELATED: MLB postponements timeline: How positive coronavirus tests have impacted the schedule
A member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse tested positive for COVID-19 from Wednesday's testing.
On Wednesday, General manager Matt Klentak said an employee who works in the visiting clubhouse also tested positive.
The weekend series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed.
Since the Phillies played Miami last Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, the Marlins have now had 20 positive tests, 18 by players.
Two players on the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in Major League Baseball postponing Friday afternoon's game at the Milwaukee Brewers.