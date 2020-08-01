Sports

Phillies allowed to work out at ballpark, no new positive COVID-19 test results

The weekend series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed.

A foul ball that was hit into the stands sits on the ground of an empty stadium during the eight inning between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were no new positive results in the latest COVID-19 tests for the Philadelphia Phillies and players will be allowed back in to Citizens Bank Park.

The team announced they received the results of Friday's tests, and just like the day before, they all came back negative.

In addition, the Phillies said players will be permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning Saturday afternoon.



The Phillies organization had positive tests earlier in the week, none from players, and all activity at the ballpark had been suspended.

The Philadelphia Phillies say two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.



A member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse tested positive for COVID-19 from Wednesday's testing.

On Wednesday, General manager Matt Klentak said an employee who works in the visiting clubhouse also tested positive.

Since the Phillies played Miami last Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, the Marlins have now had 20 positive tests, 18 by players.

Two players on the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in Major League Baseball postponing Friday afternoon's game at the Milwaukee Brewers.
