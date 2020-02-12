Phillies single game tickets now on sale, spring training begins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies single game tickets are now on sale, as pitchers and catchers begin their workouts to mark the official start of spring training in Clearwater, Florida.
The full team will join workouts for the first time on Monday, followed by the first spring training game on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Lakeland against the Detroit Tigers.
New Phillies manager Joe Girardi remains optimistic the team could turn things around after recent collapses in previous seasons.
"That burning desire to be a champion is something that I will fight for and I will work tirelessly to get to that point" Girardi said. "The prize is really in the month of October, not in the month of April. That doesn't mean games aren't really important in April, but we're going to manage the workload so we're really strong in September and October."
Single game tickets for all 81 regular season games went sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The home opener at Citizens Bank Park is set for Thursday, April 2. The season will feature giveaways, post-game fireworks, theme nights at concerts.
You can purchase tickets at this link.
