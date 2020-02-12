Joe Girardi sets eyes on postseason as Phillies spring training begins

🌴 Phillies manager Joe Girardi told @6abc last month Zach Eflin, Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez & Ranger Suarez will compete for the final 2 spots in the starting rotation



"you win with pitching"



Phillies pitchers and catchers report today@6abc #Phillies ☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/mJBhnZfPq0 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 11, 2020

Zach Eflin throwing off the mound



Lots of #Phillies working out on report today at the Phillies complex @6abc pic.twitter.com/AmYqhksM93 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 11, 2020

Rhys Hoskins and Scott Kingery among the earlier arrivals for Phillies position players @6abc #Phillies 🌴 pic.twitter.com/nJHrAL4KEf — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 11, 2020

New Phillies manager Joe Girardi talking to his coaches and on the field as players have unofficial workouts @6abc #Phillies 🌴 pic.twitter.com/rkbzmbSJFq — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 11, 2020

CLEARWATER, Florida (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies' pitchers and catchers have reported for spring training.Joe Girardi is in Clearwater to weather the storm after the Phillies back-to-back September collapses that cost Gabe Kapler his jobThe new Phillies manager, who won four World Series titles as a player and manager with the New York Yankees, believes there is enough talent out here to make the playoffs and he will do everything he can to help them pick up their play down the stretch."My pressure comes from within because I want to win so bad. That burning desire to be a champion is something I will fight and I will work tirelessly to get to that point. That comes from within," said Girardi.To get to that point, Girardi has a simple philosophy that starts in spring training, manage to get to the playoffs."The prize is really in the month October, not In April. Manage the work load so guys are at their best in October," says Girardi, based on his 11 years as a manager with the Marlins and Yankees.It's been nine years since the Phillies played October baseball, but Girardi believes the additions of starter Zack Wheeler and short stop Didi Gregorius will be enough to push them over the top."I believe in those guys in that room how hungry they are," said Girardi.Phillies pitchers and catchers will have their first official work out Wednesday morning in Clearwater, Florida.