BASEBALL IS BACK: Phillies single game tickets go on sale Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies baseball is just around the corner.Single game tickets for all 81 regular-season home games at Citizens Bank Park will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday."Baseball season is finally upon us," said John Weber, Phillies Senior Vice President, Ticket Operations & Projects. "On Thursday, April 2, we're excited to join our fans in welcoming Manager Joe Girardi and the 2020 Phillies, as they take the field for the first time at Citizens Bank Park during our Home Opener."- Opening Weekend. The Phillies are welcoming fans back to baseball with festivities all-weekend long, starting with Nemours Opening Day (4/2). All fans receive a Fleece Headband during that day's 3:05 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pre-game highlights also include the Budweiser Block Party at the Third Base Plaza, as well as celebrations surrounding the team's traditional "Leadoff Walk" onto the field. Games continue throughout the weekend, with the popular McDonald's Phillies T-Shirt (4/4 - fans 15 and over), and Cavity Busters Kids Opening Day with a Phillies Windbreaker (4/5 - children 14 and under).- Player-Themed Giveaways; Plus, Dollar Dogs, Phanatic's Birthday & More! Baseball continues with a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (4/6-7), featuring the first of three Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Nights (4/7, 4/21 and 5/5).- The Miami Marlins come to town (4/17-19), with promotions including the Jackie Robinson Salute with Veritiv Andrew McCutchen Philadelphia Stars T-Shirt (4/17 - all fans) and Citizens Bank Phanatic Birthday with Phillie Phanatic Knit Hat (4/19 - children 14 and under). The Phillies close out April with a series against the Texas Rangers (4/21-22), featuring a Citizens Bank Businessperson's Special and Constellation Earth Day Reusable Straw Set (4/22 - all fans).- More player-themed giveaways throughout the season include IBEW Local 98 Zack Wheeler T-Shirt (5/17 - children 14 and under), Johnson Controls Beach Towel with J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Joe Girardi, Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen (5/31 - children 14 and under), Toyota Bryce Harper Bobble Figurine (6/28 - all fans), PECO J.T. Realmuto Catcher's Bank (7/26 - children 14 and under) and Seasons Pizza Aaron Nola Pop! Vinyl Figure (9/6 - children 14 and under).- Other fan-favorite promotional events include Herr's Mothers Appreciation Day with Ladies Crossbody Clutch (5/3 - women 15 and over) and Chevrolet Father's Appreciation Day with a 1920 Phillies cap (6/14 - men 15 and over).- Commemorative events in honor of retiring the number of Hall of Famer Roy Halladay, as well as the 40th anniversary celebration of the 1980 World Champion Phillies. Events include Roy Halladay Number Retirement Night with Roy Halladay Retired Number Statue presented by Valley Forge & Montco Tourism (5/29 - all fans), and Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend (8/7-9), featuring Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame Night (8/8), and the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the 1980 World Champion Phillies on Toyota Phillies Alumni Day (8/9).- Brothers Osborne Postgame Concert; Plus, June Fireworks! This season, the Phillies will host several post-game events on 6:05 p.m. game nights including the Xfinity Fireworks Shows (6/26 and 6/29), and Brothers Osborne Postgame Concert (7/25 - all fans; your game ticket is your concert ticket).- Star WarsTM Night (5/4), Scooby Doo Night (6/8) and more! The Phillies host a variety of theme nights throughout the season, with many that include a unique giveaway item exclusively available to fans that purchase a Theme Night ticket. For a full list of Theme Nights, visit phillies.com/themenights.