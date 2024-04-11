Philadelphia-based nonprofit offers Kensington teens safe spaces to learn life skills

On Wednesday night, the teens whipped up empanadas with rice and beans for dinner.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several teenagers living in Philadelphia's Kensington section spent Wednesday night cooking, eating, meeting new friends, and getting paid.

Teens ages 12 to 19 years old gathered around the table at Cantina La Martina to learn how to prepare meals.

"It's such a fun thing," said Layla Johnson.

On Wednesday, they whipped up empanadas with rice and beans.

It's all part of a pilot program organized by the nonprofit Philly Bridge and Jawn (PB &J), which aims to give teenagers a safe space to build life skills.

"It's tough being a teenager and especially tough being a teenager in Kensington," said Bryan Belknap, the director of PB &J. "We focus around cooking because it's an important life skill and having the ability to cook for yourself makes it more likely that you'll have better nutritional skills and help in terms of budget and survival."

Belknap said it also gives teens the chance to socialize.

"The streets aren't safe, a lot of our teens go directly from school to home and they're isolated," said Belknap. "What we know is those social supports are very important for young people."

"It helps me bring my social anxiety down and helping other people and learning with other people, it brings joy to people," said Synclear McLean, who participated in the program.

Once they're done enjoying their delicious dinners, they meet other youth organizations to join, including Hopeworks and Safe-Hub.

"Just created a space so they can connect, and then also learn about other places they can go, congregate, and connect. I think that's very important to their mental health and their safety," said Jackie Caez with New Kensington Community Development Corporation.

Officials are hoping this pop-up event becomes a long-term project to lead youth towards a brighter, healthier future.

"I'm not nervous here, and I feel safe," said Johnson. "I'm trying to better myself and this is a step for me."