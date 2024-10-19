NJ woman makes crafts to 'Light the Path' through dark times

Allyson Averell is hoping her tiny trinkets can 'Light the Path' for those in addiction recovery, foster care, and beyond.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mother and an artist inspired by faith, Allyson Averell created the nonprofit, 'Light the Path.' Through it, she creates and collects trinkets from donated materials to distribute to others in need.

Through Calvary Chapel Gloucester County, she met Maria Trotter. Together with their church community, they were able to donate over 150 keychains packaged with PB &J sandwiches to The Unforgotten Haven.

Such donations are used to reach out to those in Camden, New Jersey, and beyond.

To learn more about Light the Path, visit their Facebook page.

