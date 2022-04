PHILADELPHIA -- Officials are investigating after a driver slammed into an unmarked police car and an SUV in Philadelphia.Chopper 6 was over the scene Tuesday morning on Welsh Road and Bustleton Avenue.Police say a 17-year-old driver lost control in a Lexus and struck the unmarked police car and a Ford Expedition.All three vehicles suffered heavy front-end damage, but nobody was hurt, according to police.There is no word yet if any charges will be filed in this incident.