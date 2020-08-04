Evacuations underway due to flooding in Southwest Philadelphia

79th and Lindbergh is under water. Multiple buildings from an apartment complex near Darby Creek have flooded. @6abc pic.twitter.com/xUDA52ejAP — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Evacuations and rescues are underway in Southwest Philadelphia due to flooded waters from Isaias.It's happening at 79th and Lindbergh Boulevard.Action News has learned that part of the block is completely submerged, in some areas the water is roughly 3-feet deep. Officials say the flooding spans for several blocks."I was sitting in my living room and I was telling my husband water is coming through the back. It was already flooded. Then the police captain came and told us to evacuate. My house is flooded," said Tanya Andrews.Officials believe the flooding in Southwest Philadelphia is being contributed by flooding from nearby Darby Creek.Rescues are continuing at this hour.