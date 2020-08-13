Playoffs during pandemic isn't helping all Philadelphia sports bars, restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cheering on your team looks a little different during a pandemic, even on big nights, like Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The challenge lies in the location.You can watch a game inside a sports bar in Delaware County, Pennsylvania where indoor dining is allowed. But you have to order a meal when ordering alcohol.In Philadelphia, the same rules, but everything is alfresco."When Philly sports do well, sports bar and restaurants do well, but that's not the case right now?" asked reporter Christie Ileto."No it's not because we can't have anyone inside with us to enjoy the sports game that would be going on," said Anthony Hunt, manager of Tradesmans located on the 1300 block of Chestnut Street."And with the rain going on, it's kind of a lose, lose," said Hunt.Tradesmans just got a permit to shut down part of Juniper Street to extend outdoor dining. They're planning to project the rest of the Flyers series on a big screen, weather permitting.Under regular circumstances, Wednesday's playoff game would have been in Philadelphia. During a pandemic, no fans in the stands."What really hurts us is people going down to the games. The subway is right here, come in have a few drinks before the game, shoot down there," said Jeff Kile, manager of Good Dog Bar.A loss of foot traffic, a loss of revenue to many bottom lines.