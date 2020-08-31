Philadelphia police seeking 6 suspects in beating of transgender woman in her home

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released a video that highlights six suspects wanted for the beating of a transgender woman inside her home.

The video was captured outside the victim's home on the 1200 block of South 22nd Street around 11 p.m. on Monday, August 24.

The six suspects highlighted in the video include three women and three men.

In an interview with Action News last week, 34-year-old Kendall Stephens said she was inside her home with her husband, 12-year-old goddaughter and another child when a loud ruckus erupted outside.
"It was a brawl, people were fighting, people were throwing around liquor bottles all in front of my property while I had kids inside," said Stephens.

She says she threatened to call 911 if they didn't quiet down and disperse. Stephens says suddenly some of the people in the group began to attack her, part of which was captured on surveillance camera before it was ripped from the wall.

"This lady comes balling at me like a bull and starts swinging at me. I tried to close my door, front door, and as I'm doing this, she kicks it open and starts attacking me all about the face," said Stephens.

"They called me a tranny, they said, 'You're a man, we're gonna get you.' And they were repeating this all throughout the beating, (they) said that I deserved it," said Stephens.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
