4th person charged in connection with Philadelphia prison break; murder suspect still on the run

A suspect charged in a deadly beating outside Pat's King of Steaks in 2021 is now accused of helping two prisoners escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

On Monday, US Marshals captured 21-year-old Michael Abrams in Berwyn for his alleged role in helping the inmates escape.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fourth person is facing charges following the escape of two inmates at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

On Monday, US Marshals captured 21-year-old Michael Abrams in Berwyn.

SEE ALSO: How an alleged killer and another inmate escaped a Philadelphia prison. Here's what we know

Police say he is being charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Hindering Apprehension and other related offenses for his alleged role in helping 24-year-old Nasir Grant and 18-year-old Ameen Hurst escape the prison on May 7.

Grant was captured last week, but authorities are still searching for Hurst, who is accused of four murders.

Two other people are also facing charges in connection with the escape: 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta and 21-year-old Xianni Stalling.

Flores-Huerta, who was a suspect in a 2021 beating at Pat's Steaks, allegedly acted as a lookout for the inmates. He is charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Escape.

Stalling was charged with felony escape, hindering apprehension and conspiracy.

Documents reveal Hurst allegedly made two phone calls to Stalling, planning their escape and making arrangements.

Authorities say the inmates cut a hole in a fence at the prison around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The prison didn't become aware the inmates were missing until 3 p.m. Monday, according to Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney.

The U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia police have a combined reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of each escaped inmate.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call the police tip line at 215-546-TIPS or call 911 immediately.