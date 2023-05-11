Woman charged in connection with Philadelphia prison break; 2 prisoners remain at large

Vulnerability assessments are now underway at the Philadelphia prison with a close eye on the fencing. And inside the facility, correctional officers and inmates are being questioned as to how this happened.

According to Philadelphia police, there is evidence of communication between the woman and one of the escaped inmates.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have charged a woman in connection with the prison break earlier this week in Philadelphia.

Charges against 21-year-old Xianni Stalling of North Philadelphia include felony escape, hindering apprehension and conspiracy.

Xianni Stalling

According to Philadelphia police, there is evidence of communication between Stalling and one of the escaped inmates, and investigators believe she aided in the escape.

The two prisoners who broke out, 18-year-old Ameen Hurst and 24-year-old Nasir Grant, remain on the loose.

Hurst was charged with four murders in Philadelphia, including the killing of Rodney Hargrove, who was shot dead an hour after his release from the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility.

Grant was being held on narcotics and gun violations.

Authorities say they cut a hole in a fence at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center (P.I.C.C) around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The prison didn't become aware the inmates were missing until 3 p.m. Monday, according to Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney.

The U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia police have a combined reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of each escaped inmate.

Officials say if you see either of the inmates or know of their whereabouts, call the police tip line at 215-546-TIPS or call 911 immediately.

Missed headcounts

Carney says there were three headcounts which took place at 11 p.m. Sunday, 3 a.m. Monday, and 7 a.m. Monday before learning of the escape.

It's still unclear how the missing inmates went under the radar.

Action News asked Carney if she believed someone on her staff aided in the escape or if it was a case of negligence.

She responded by saying we would have to wait for an official investigation.

Raising concerns

The Pennsylvania Prison Society has been raising concerns about this prison for years.

"There are very clear issues with the way the jail is managed. We had 10 deaths in 2022," said Noah Barth of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, who is the prison monitoring director for the independent group.

He says he's seen problems here for years. He last inspected that facility in the fall.

"The staffing shortage and the mismanagement within the Philadelphia jails has manifested in dangerous and deadly manners every day on a daily basis," said Barth.

Barth says the recent escape points to the lack of monitoring behind these walls.

"The motivation to leave is obvious. Additionally, there has been a lack of supervision," he says.

Staffing is down about 40% at the prison.

In the meantime, police officials ask the public to be cautious of these individuals.

The U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia police have a combined reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of each escaped inmate.

Officials say if you see either of the inmates or know of their whereabouts, call the police tip line at 215-546-TIPS or call 911 immediately.