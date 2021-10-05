beating death

Preliminary hearing for 2 men in deadly brawl at Pat's Kings of Steaks

Isidro Cortes was killed during a fight in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for two men charged in a deadly beating outside Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

Omar Arce, 32, and Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta, 33, are accused of murdering Isidro Cortes, 28, of Queens, New York.

Cortes was killed during a brawl in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.

Both parties had attended a soccer game in Chester, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Union and Mexico City's Club America.

After the game, police say Cortes went to Pat's with his father and friend. They got into an argument with four males wearing yellow soccer jerseys with Club America written across the shirt. That argument escalated into a fight.

Video released by Philadelphia police showed the brutal attack from multiple angles.

One camera showed the victim being punched and kicked while on the ground. Another camera showed one of the suspects wildly swinging a metal trash can lid.

After the melee, the suspects left along with the rest of their group in two vehicles.

Osvaldo "Willie" Pedraza, 34, and Victor Pedraza, 32, are still being sought at this time.

