Philadelphia pub seems ripped from the pages of a fantasy novel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the help of this Philadelphia spot, your date night just got a lot more fun, and your time out with friends a little geekier...in a good way, of course!

It's a restaurant called "The Cauldron," and it sits on the corner of 13th & Locust in Center City.

On the outside it looks like an unassuming restaurant, but on the inside it's a British pub and potion bar that looks like it jumped right out of the pages of your favorite fantasy novel.

A ticket purchase gets you an immersive table experience hosted by your own personal wizard! It starts with a welcome cocktail at the unicorn fountain.

Then you'll be presented with your very own magic wand and get a lesson in potion mixology.

My potion is Valentine's Day themed, called the "Cupid's Cauldron."

If you don't want to work for your cocktail, they shake up some enchanting ones of their own, but you must keep the recipes a secret! "The Blob" tasted like a fruity margarita!

The authentic British pub fair was another pleasant surprise with a delicious mac and cheese that comes with its own personal smoker.

But it wouldn't have been complete without some classic fish and chips, a rare menu item in Philadelphia.