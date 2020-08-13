City of Philadelphia selling masks with proceeds going to Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

For those looking for a new mask, the city is now selling their own.
"Most important step for everyone is to mask up," the city's health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Thursday.
We spy with our litte eye 👀#MaskUpPHL pic.twitter.com/t99eEeZwjz— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) August 12, 2020
During the city's COVID-19 updates, held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dr. Farley is usually sitting in front of a large poster showing a person wearing a mask that reads, "Love your neighbor. Wear a mask."
Farley said that when the #MaskUpPHL campaign was launched, he heard from numerous people asking where they could get the mask.
He said there was nowhere to get that mask at first because there were none ever made. But now the city has created masks with their slogans on them for residents to buy.
"If you want to get a mask like this so you can promote the idea of masking up for everyone else, you can purchase these," Farley said.
A second mask has the slogan: "Philly never backs down. Mask up."
Proceeds from the masks will go to support the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. The group is conducting community-based testing across the city.
Their goal is to "provide a testing alternative that is barrier free to test for coronavirus disease in our hardest-hit areas in Philadelphia."
"So you can support the idea of masking up and support the rest of our response at the same time," Farley said.
The masks sell for $7.99 each and are available at Bit.ly/maskupphl.