Bipartisan group visits Philly Shipyard, views progress on national security vessels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Shipyard in South Philadelphia is experiencing a rebirth.On Friday morning, a bipartisan congressional delegation visited the shipyard and took a tour.The group was able to look at the four national security multi-mission vessels that are currently being built by about 500 workers.The group of representatives announced that the shipyard could be contracted for a fifth by next week.Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said the hope is to increase the workforce at the shipyard by 1,400.