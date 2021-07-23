PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Shipyard in South Philadelphia is experiencing a rebirth.
On Friday morning, a bipartisan congressional delegation visited the shipyard and took a tour.
The group was able to look at the four national security multi-mission vessels that are currently being built by about 500 workers.
RELATED: Philly Shipyard apprenticeship program receives nearly $750,000 grant
The group of representatives announced that the shipyard could be contracted for a fifth by next week.
Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said the hope is to increase the workforce at the shipyard by 1,400.
RELATED: The push to bring jobs back to the Philadelphia shipyard
Bipartisan group visits Philly Shipyard, views progress on national security vessels
About 500 workers are currently building four national security multi-mission vessels at the Philly Shipyard.
JOBS
TOP STORIES
Show More