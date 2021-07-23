jobs

Bipartisan group visits Philly Shipyard, views progress on national security vessels

About 500 workers are currently building four national security multi-mission vessels at the Philly Shipyard.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Shipyard in South Philadelphia is experiencing a rebirth.

On Friday morning, a bipartisan congressional delegation visited the shipyard and took a tour.

The group was able to look at the four national security multi-mission vessels that are currently being built by about 500 workers.

The group of representatives announced that the shipyard could be contracted for a fifth by next week.

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said the hope is to increase the workforce at the shipyard by 1,400.

