100 homicides recorded in Philadelphia. It's a 32% increase from this time last year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has recorded at least 100 homicides to date as violence continues to surge at a record pace.
The violence spike is up 32% year over year. This time last year, 76 homicides were recorded, according to data released by Philadelphia police.
A 31-year-old man is among the latest homicide victims in the city.
Police say the man was shot multiple times on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue around 8:39 a.m. Monday.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
The grim milestone comes as Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announces the city will hold weekly crime briefings.
Kenney made the announcement last Thursday hours after three teens were shot at a rec center at 55th and Christian. The shooting left one teen dead.
"The briefings will be open to members of the media and streamed publicly on the city of Philadelphia's Facebook page," said Kenney.
