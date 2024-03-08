The Oscars air live Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. on 6abc.

For a second year, Abington actor Adam Shapiro is bringing a taste of Philly to Oscars red carpet

For the second year in a row, Abington, Montgomery County actor Adam Shapiro and his wife, actress Katie Lowes, are bringing a taste of Philly to the Oscars red carpet.

For the second year in a row, Abington, Montgomery County actor Adam Shapiro and his wife, actress Katie Lowes, are bringing a taste of Philly to the Oscars red carpet.

For the second year in a row, Abington, Montgomery County actor Adam Shapiro and his wife, actress Katie Lowes, are bringing a taste of Philly to the Oscars red carpet.

For the second year in a row, Abington, Montgomery County actor Adam Shapiro and his wife, actress Katie Lowes, are bringing a taste of Philly to the Oscars red carpet.

HOLLYWOOD (WPVI) -- "Yo, Action News, we got pretzels," says Abington native and Hollywood actor Adam Shapiro. "Let's go to the Oscars!"

Shapiro's Shappy Pretzels are back this year for Hollywood's biggest night.

Last year, host Jimmy Kimmel had an idea.

"He was like, 'How about the Oscars? What if we put them under the seats?" Shapiro recalls. "I said, 'Let's go!'"

RELATED: Katie Lowes, Abington native Adam Shapiro bring taste of Philadelphia to the Oscars

Last year, Action News caught up with Shapiro and his wife, actress Katie Lowes on the red carpet, with pretzels in hand. They say they will do it again this year.

"Here's what we do, we sneak them under the seats," he says, meaning the seats inside the Dolby Theatre. "Everybody's starving. They're starving, and all of a sudden they look under their seat and there's a Shappy pretzel., Boom!"

During the pandemic Adam and Katie started making Philly pretzels at home. He was longing for comfort food.

"The pandemic was awful," he says. "I was like, I could really use a Philly soft pretzel. It wasn't easy making the perfect pretzel."

This year, they were thrilled to be invited back.

"It's all about callbacks in the acting world," he says. "This is a good callback."

Shappy Pretzel Co. is making 5,000 Philly pretzels for Sunday.

He knows for local nominees like Colman Domingo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Bradley Cooper, it will be a nice, chewy, salty bite of home.

Just watch the mustard - Shappy gives you a double-sided packet of yellow and spicy brown - on the gowns and tuxes!

For more information on Shappy Pretzel Co., visit ShappyPretzel.com.