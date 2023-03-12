Katie Lowes, Abington native Adam Shapiro bring taste of Philadelphia to the Oscars

Katie Lowes, Adam Shapiro bring taste of Philadelphia to the Oscars

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stars have started arriving for the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

But things are already started to feel like Philadelphia.

Stars Katie Lowes and Abington, Pennsylvania native Adam Shapiro brought a taste of Philly straight to the Oscars champagne carpet.

But forget the swag bags -- how about a Philly pretzel?

The pretzels get twisted over at Shapiro's Shappy Pretzel Co. in Los Angeles.

Katie Lowes, left, and Adam Shapiro eat pretzels on the carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"It's a Philly pretzel company in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is one of our favorite customers and he called a couple of weeks ago, he's like, 'I want to put a Philly pretzel under every seat at the Oscars,'' Shapiro told our Alicia Vitarelli Sunday evening.

"There's about 4000 pretzels in the theater right now. Adam's been at the bakery since midnight, " added Lowes who's married to Shaprio. "Did I ever think I would be going to the Oscars as the 'pretzel queen?' No, and I'm thrilled about it."

Shaprio started the business during the pandemic.

"We've been in Los Angeles for 25 years and I really missed Philly. And I was like during the pandemic, I gotta learn how to make a Philly pretzel and it just turned into this insane company."

Shapiro also gave a shoutout to Eagles fans, dropped a "jawn" reference and even showed off his Philly pretzel cufflinks during the interview with Action News.