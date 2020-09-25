Philadelphia city treasurer charged with bank embezzlement, immigration fraud

Christian Dunbar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The treasurer for the City of Philadelphia has been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office with several federal offenses.Christian Dunbar is charged with bank embezzlement and immigration fraud.More details about the charges are expected at a 2 p.m. news conference with U.S. Attorney William McSwain.Mayor Jim Kenney said the allegations do not involve Dunbar's work with the city, but "in light of the allegations, his employment has been terminated effective immediately."Kenney said he has asked the inspector general to begin a review of the treasurer's office during Dunbar's time as both deputy treasurer and treasurer."This review can help resolve any concerns about the Office's conduct and transactions during this period," Kenney said.Kenney said First Deputy City Treasurer Jacqueline Dunn will serve as acting treasurer.