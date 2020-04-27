Twin doctors helping to serve Philadelphia community they grew up in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For two local doctors, who are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, it's more than a mission, it's a family affair.
It's hard to see through their protective gear, but just in their white coats you get a better glimpse of the self-proclaimed Twin Sister Docs. Now, Dr. Elena McDonald and Dr. Delena Wardlaw are stronger together on the frontline.
"Working together side by side in this pandemic. It's great for the both of us because we're doing what we love and we love working with the underserved community," said Dr. McDonald.
"It's overwhelming because of the nature of what we're doing. It's humbling because we're able to reach back to the communities we grew up in," Dr.Wardlaw said.
McDonald is the one who tested Enon Tabernacle's Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, who days later shocked many in the community by testing positive but showing no symptoms.
The identical twins have been through pretty much everything together. They were both Temple University grads who went on to medical school at Penn State. That's is where they met Dr. Ala Stanford who runs the nonprofit Black Doctors COVID 19 Consortium.
The twins are a force within the organization.
For the past week, they've been testing communities most in need for COVID-19.
"We all recognize how it was impacting the African American community, so when we had the opportunity to really go out and try to make a difference. It was a no brainer for us," Dr. McDonald said.
"These are everyday people, working hard trying to do the best they can in life and it is just heartbreaking sometimes to know that they don't have physicians they can call their own. A lot of them are out of work due to the pandemic," Dr. Wardlaw said.
On Tuesday, the Twin Sister Docs will be at the next testing site at Yesha Ministries Worship Center on Synder Avenue. The testing is free and opens at 10 a.m. It's first come, first served.
