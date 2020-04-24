Coronavirus

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church pastor tests positive for COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church is speaking out after getting infected with the coronavirus.

"I believe that it's probably God's assignment that I am here at this moment to encourage people to know that we are going to be alright," said Waller, who has been under quarantine.

It was just Monday that Pastor Waller arranged an event with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to test people in the parking of the church.

RELATED: Record Turnout At Enon Baptist Church Testing Site

There were lines of vehicles wrapped around the church, many of them arriving hours before the testing began. That's when the pastor decided to get a test himself, even though he didn't have any symptoms of the illness.

"And had I not taken the test, because I feel well, I would have gone about my duties and I would be walking around here right now potentially infecting innocent people and innocently doing so," he said.

The pastor believes he is going to be alright. He says this has been an eye-opening experience for him about this virus and how much we still don't know.

"What I hope to do is learn and tell other people about what to do should you test positive," said Waller.

He says this is why it's so important for people to follow the protocols from the CDC.

"People of faith, we need to pray, we also need to be tested and we also need to practice social distancing," he says.

Pastor Waller says we need to challenge the national conversation to make sure there are enough tests available so that as many people are tested in order that we protect the most vulnerable especially, the elderly.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Governor Tom Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania

'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during social distancing altercation

4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week

Hundreds of furloughed Atlantic City casino workers get help from food giveaway

Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy; Governors fire back

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis

MORE RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Hula-hooping for hope during COVID-19
Meet the animal caretaker working alone at CPS' 'farm school' during the lockdown
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
PA: Businesses react to phase reopening; 1,369 more cases
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Parents charged in shooting death of 4-year-old daughter
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Moving In, Stays Damp Friday
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Despite new testing options, Murphy says NJ reopening is "weeks away"
Show More
EMS chief spreads message of hope after beating COVID-19
Local nurseries brace for worst during pandemic
Tips for landlords, tenants during COVID-19 outbreak
Number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey approaches 100,000
Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid
More TOP STORIES News