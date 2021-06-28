Weather

Philly residents find ways to beat the heat ahead of summer scorcher

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the week as dangerous temps hit the Philadelphia region.

As the temps soared into the 90s Sunday, many were seeking any way to cool off.

"This is a normal January in L.A., but the humidity is definitely here in Philadelphia," said Keegan Fonte, who made a stop at the C&C Creamery in Roxborough.

And with more extreme heat on the way, Fonte-- like many others-- is planning ahead.

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form
As temperatures rise, we have a collection of videos to provide safety tips and other information you need.


"You know, we're just going to run in the sprinklers and eat more ice cream," he said.

When the forecast calls for no rain, well, make your own -- and that's just what one group of neighbors did in Fairmount.

What better way to beat the summer sizzle than with a slight soak from a mist maker.

"People like drive through and walked through and they love it," Roman Hasiuk said.

AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.



On Monday, Philadelphia officials are expected to announce pool opening schedules.

"It's about staying in the shade for me; as long as my kid is cool, I'm alright," said parent Nika Hennigan.

More TOP STORIES News