Pop-up pickleball courts coming to Philadelphia. Here's where to find them

The pop-up is the brainchild of two avid players who have a connection to the City of Brotherly Love.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, but it can be a challenge to find a convenient court in Center City Philadelphia.

Next week, CityPickle is setting up two courts in Dilworth Park.

"Philadelphia was always the place we wanted to go after New York," said co-founder Mary Cannon.

"Dilworth is the center of it all. It's literally the center of the city, and we're excited to be at such an iconic location," added co-founder Erica Desai.

Desai went to the University of Pennsylvania and Mary Cannon is from Montgomery County.

The pair are avid tennis players but discovered the game of pickleball during COVID-19.

When they struggled to find courts where they live in New York, they came up with the idea to start CityPickle, helping those in urban communities have a fun space to play. It's becoming a popular activity for all ages.

"You don't have a large driveway, there's not a lot of square footage to pop up a net. We founded CityPickle to solve that problem," said Cannon.

The two courts will pop up at Dilworth Park next Thursday. Court reservations will be limited to an hour for $40. Four people usually play per game, but up to six can be on the court. Equipment can be rented.

The courts will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

