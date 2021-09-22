localish

Create colorful memories at Picturistik in Burbank

EMBED <>More Videos

Create colorful memories

BURBANK, Calif. -- There's a new place in town to unleash your inner creativity, and its called Picturistik.

Picturistik is a collaboratively-produced art experience by local SoCal artists. There's a picture-perfect spot in every corner.

"Me and my husband created Picturistik for other artists, like myself, or art lovers," says Sirce Jasso, Creative Director. "You're expected to see difference sceneries in each room because I wanted to create different emotions in every room."

With a passion for creating space for local artists to have a canvas, Sirce Jasso hopes to inspire artists, creators, and visitors that their dreams can come true, too. "I want them to feel like if this Latina girl did it, then why cant I do it?"

From the cloud room to the gold room and the garden room, guests can find themselves in a new surrounding every few steps. Each are just as "Instagrammable" as the previous.

"They have a fun vibe that is not only for those who are in social media but even for those that just want a fun date night," exclaimed Chynna Dulay (@itschynnamarie).

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/picturistik/
https://www.facebook.com/picturistik

OTHER LINKS:
https://picturistik.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbankartkabccreative timefun stuffcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Create colorful memories
Treebeards brings comfort food with a Louisiana flair to Houston
Bayou Dave is on a mission to save Houston's bayous
The next extreme sport is here - eFoiling!
TOP STORIES
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
'Give me my food': Woman pulls gun while in line at Chipotle
117 PSU students temporarily suspended for missing COVID-19 tests
AccuWeather: Alert Thursday for downpours and storms
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
SEPTA investigating after employee punches a man
Man dies after being shot 7 times in Philadelphia
Show More
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
FIFA visits Philly as it determines World Cup host cities
PPA to begin cracking down on illegal parking in bike lanes
Villanova using leaf blowers to prepare for PSU at Beaver Stadium
Philly reaches 2M COVID vaccine doses, updates school guidance
More TOP STORIES News