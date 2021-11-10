FYI Philly

Pie Bird Farm uses historic Bucks County property to produce mouthwatering pies

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Pie Bird Farm uses historic Bucks County property to produce pies

OTTSVILLE, Pa (WPVI) -- Jennifer Brodsky and Eric Theesfeld are adjusting to life on the farm.

The couple have moved onto the historic Haney Farm in Bucks County and converted the property into Pie Bird Farm.

Jennifer is an avid farmer. Born in Philadelphia, she spent a year in Ireland working on a farm and has spent the last two decades dedicated to farming. Along with her husband they are hoping to turn the property, which had been abandoned for five years, into a productive farm including fruit and grain crops.

In the meantime, they have converted the farmhouse into a bakehouse. They are handcrafting pies using local and organic ingredients. The apple pie weighs in at four pounds.

You can see hunks of organic butter in the crust. And the pumpkin pie is a special blend of heritage squash and ginger beer. The Thanksgiving pie is a savory dish that takes all your holiday favorites and puts them in a pie topped with a mashed potato crust.
You can find the pies online or at the Doylestown Farmer's Market.


Pie Bird Farm | Facebook | Instagram
641 Cafferty Road, Ottsville, PA 18942
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbucks countyfyi phillyfyi dessert
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Commonweal is a new art gallery for the common good
Find the perfect Hanukkah gift at the Jewish American History store
Milanj Diamonds' Black Friday sales will put a sparkle in your eye
Shop local on Haddon Ave in Collingswood for seasonal gift-giving 
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News