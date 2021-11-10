Pie Bird Farm uses historic Bucks County property to produce mouthwatering pies

OTTSVILLE, Pa (WPVI) -- Jennifer Brodsky and Eric Theesfeld are adjusting to life on the farm.The couple have moved onto the historic Haney Farm in Bucks County and converted the property into Pie Bird Farm.Jennifer is an avid farmer. Born in Philadelphia, she spent a year in Ireland working on a farm and has spent the last two decades dedicated to farming. Along with her husband they are hoping to turn the property, which had been abandoned for five years, into a productive farm including fruit and grain crops.In the meantime, they have converted the farmhouse into a bakehouse. They are handcrafting pies using local and organic ingredients. The apple pie weighs in at four pounds.You can see hunks of organic butter in the crust. And the pumpkin pie is a special blend of heritage squash and ginger beer. The Thanksgiving pie is a savory dish that takes all your holiday favorites and puts them in a pie topped with a mashed potato crust.You can find the pies online or at the Doylestown Farmer's Market.641 Cafferty Road, Ottsville, PA 18942