At least one person was injured after a head-on crash on Route 7 in Pike Creek, Delaware, Tuesday morning.

Driver extracted from vehicle after head-on crash in Pike Creek; SB Rt. 7 closed

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI) -- A portion of Route 7 in Pike Creek, Delaware, is closed Tuesday morning after a head-on crash.

At least one person was injured in the collision that happened around 7:15 a.m. near Limestone Road and Ascension Drive.

Police said one of the vehicles crossed over a line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

One of the drivers was trapped and had to be extracted. They are said to be in critical condition.

Southbound Rt. 7 is closed while police investigate.

