PINE HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire left two people trapped in Camden County.

The Action Cam was in Pine Hill as flames shot from a home on Kirk Lane around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman and a man.

They're being evaluated at Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

A second home sustained damage, before firefighters got the blaze under control an hour later.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.