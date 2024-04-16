Phillies unveil tribute to honor team's trailblazers who paved the way in history

Phillies officials hope that this display will give the players and staff from that era the recognition they've long deserved.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Citizens Bank Park unveiled a special tribute during the Phillies' Monday night home game, honoring those who paved the way in history.

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball, opening the door for Black and minority players.

It wasn't a coincidence the Phillies chose Jackie Robinson Day to unveil its 'Pioneers in Pinstripes' tribute at the ballpark.

Phillies officials hope that this display will give its players and staff from that era the recognition they've long deserved.

Pioneers in Pinstripes recognizes those who played a crucial role in the Phillies integration history.

Among the audience during the unveiling were family and friends of those pioneers.

"My Mr. Baseball, the man, the myth, a shortstop great. Daddy, my efforts to keep your name alive have not gone in vain. Take your rest because now your Phillies wings you have gained," said Tazena Kennedy, daughter of John Kennedy, the first African-American to appear in games with the Phillies.

She said her dad was very proud.

"My dad was proud that he made it to the major leagues during a time Blacks were not really allowed to play," Kennedy explained.

Another special guest made an appearance on the field in honor of Pioneers in Pinstripes.

The Phillies posted on X that Gail Quarles, daughter of pioneer Hank Mason, threw out the first pitch.

Mason was the first Black pitcher to pitch in the major leagues for the Phillies in 1958, the team said.

This tribute is now a spot people can visit and learn from.

"It's very impactful, even for the fans who come through, they can get a look at this. Names on there I never knew before, the game and color barriers crossed by these gentleman," said former Phillies player and coach Milt Thompson.

The Pioneers in Pinstripes tribute is on display at the Hall of Fame Club.

On the field, the Phillies walked away with a 2-1 win on Monday night over the Colorado Rockies. Their next game will be held on Tuesday.