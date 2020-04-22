American Idol's Louis Knight delivers Narberth Pizza to CHOP

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County pizza shop made dozens of pies Tuesday to show thanks for health care workers.
And they had a little help from a pizza delivery driver turned American Idol contestant.
Louis Knight from Narberth has become a household name.
He's also a part-time pizza delivery driver for Narberth Pizza.
And on this day, he delivered 20 pies to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"They are on the frontlines, the nurses and doctors and everyone at CHOP," Knight said. "They saved my sister's life when she was diagnosed with diabetes, so they have a special place in my family's heart."
Louis and his family moved to Narberth nine years ago from England.
He's now in the top 20 on American Idol, and he's getting ready to sing for your votes this weekend.
He also has an album called "Small Victories," and he donated some of his shirts to staff and patients.
The owner of Narberth Pizza, Todd Rash, said this was the least he could do to thank our health care workers during this crisis.
The CHOP staff was very grateful for this generous lunch delivery.
This Sunday at 8 p.m. is the first time American Idol contestants will sing from home. That includes Louis, who will sing for your votes from his home in Narberth.
"It's incredible," Knight said. "I am so thrilled. I cannot wait to be performing again. I will be in my own home with my family. It will be comfortable and fun. I can't wait to see it on television!"
