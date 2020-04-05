Owner shoots at teen attempting to rob Tacony pizza shop, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a teen robbed a Tacony pizza shop Saturday night.

Police said just before 11 p.m. a 16-year-old arrived at Star Pizza on the 5800 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Investigators said he demanded money and then ran out a side door down Torresdale Avenue, where the owner armed with a gun chased after him, firing a shot at the teen.

Officials said the teen got into a waiting vehicle and rode away.

According to investigators, the teen later showed up at Jefferson Frankford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said he was arrested at the hospital and faces numerous charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingteen shotphiladelphia policearmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. told to wear masks, cases top 10K
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus map shows US COVID-19 spread
Palm Sunday Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
Man fatally shot while trying to rob North Philadelphia store
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun
Philly COVID-19 cases top 3K, recycling schedule changed
Tullytown assistant fire chief dies from COVID-19
Congregations adjust to social distancing services
Murphy: COVID-19 has taken nearly 100 more NJ lives than 9/11
More TOP STORIES News