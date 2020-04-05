Owner shoots at teen attempting to rob Tacony pizza shop, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a teen robbed a Tacony pizza shop Saturday night.
Police said just before 11 p.m. a 16-year-old arrived at Star Pizza on the 5800 block of Torresdale Avenue.
Investigators said he demanded money and then ran out a side door down Torresdale Avenue, where the owner armed with a gun chased after him, firing a shot at the teen.
Officials said the teen got into a waiting vehicle and rode away.
According to investigators, the teen later showed up at Jefferson Frankford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said he was arrested at the hospital and faces numerous charges.
