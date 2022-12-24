PJM urges customers to conserve electricity due to frigid temperatures

PJM Interconnection is the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

PJM Interconnection, the local electricity grid operator, is asking customers to conserve energy starting Saturday at 4 a.m. through Sunday at 10 a.m.

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Frigid temperatures are having an effect on the power grid.

PJM says you can set your thermostat lower than usual, if your health permits.

Another option is not using major appliances like stoves, dishwashers and dryers, and turning off non-essential electric lights and equipment.

PJM says this will ensure adequate power supplies during these frigid temperatures.

They will continue to monitor power supply conditions and will do everything possible to keep power flowing.

If necessary, PJM states that they will reduce voltage.