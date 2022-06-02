Federal investigators examine golf site after plane crash in Wayne, Pa.

"The FAA is on site. They're conducting their investigation. They're documenting the scene," said Tredyffrin Township Police Superintendent Mike Beaty.
Golfers were out elsewhere on the course, avoiding the scene from Wednesday's accident.
The 70-year-old pilot and his wife survived and were taken to Paoli Hospital for treatment.
Their two cats onboard also survived.
A mechanical failure led to an emergency landing near the 14th hole.
"I can see it. I can see it from my bedroom window," said Lydia Butcher, who lives across the street from the course.
Butcher was not home when the plane crashed but said her phone lit up with concerned messages.
The small single engine plane lost power and came down roughly 100 yards from Upper Gulf Road Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
"I was just amazed. I'm very, very glad everyone was safe and that they were able to bring it down safely. They missed a lot of houses," said Drew McLuckie, who lives nearby.
The couple was on their way to Wings Field in Blue Bell, Pa., from Fort Myers, Florida, after a fuel stop in South Carolina.
Some nearby golfers helped the couple get out of the plane before they were taken to the hospital.
"The players on the course were really the first responders here yesterday. They took care of the two victims right away. Got them away from the plane safely," Beaty said.
Beaty commended the pilot's quick thinking.
"He knew he had to do something. He chose the safest place that he could. What we're hearing from him is that he saw golfers on the course and made an adjustment to get away from them best he could," Beaty said.
The cause of the mechanical failure remains under investigation.