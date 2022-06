WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester County emergency crews said two people were injured when a private plane crashed in Wayne, Pennsylvania.The small plane went down at about 3:30 p.m. at the St. David's Golf Club on the 800 block of Radnor Road.Officials are on scene assessing damages.Views from Chopper 6 showed the plane crashed near some trees on the course.Two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said.