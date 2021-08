Chopper 6 was over the scene at Planned Parenthood on Locust Street in Center City Philadelphia on Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say a man is in custody after he locked himself inside a bathroom in a Center City Planned Parenthood office and refused to leave.It happened in the 1100 block of Locust Street.There was no word as to why the man locked himself inside the first-floor bathroom.No injuries have been reported.Video from Chopper 6 showed police tape blocking off the street in front of the building.Several police vehicles were parked nearby.