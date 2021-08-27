fire

2-alarm fire erupts after car slams into Chester, Pennsylvania home

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car slammed into a Chester, Pennsylvania home early Friday morning, sparking a two-alarm fire.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Penn and 2nd streets.

A gaping hole could be seen in the side of the building with the wreckage of the car inside.

There was no immediate word on the condition of anyone inside the car or if anyone in the home was injured.

Action News spoke with two women who identified themselves as the mother and sister of the car's driver.

"They said it was my son that was in the car but I don't know what happened," one woman said.

"We don't know what's going on, we're just here to figure out what's going on. We just got a phone call," said the other woman.

When asked if the driver was going to be okay, that woman said, "I don't think so."

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.
