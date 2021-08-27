In-person participants must have COVID-19 vaccination for 2021 Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all in-person participants taking part in the 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run.
The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department made that announcement Friday morning.
However, the city says all registered runners - regardless of vaccination status - have the option to participate in a virtual run.
The 10-mile race will take place on Sunday, October 21.
According to city officials:
-All registered participants who want to run in-person need to have their COVID-19 vaccination series completed by Sunday, September 26, 2021, two weeks before race day.
-Proof of full vaccination will need to be provided to run organizers by Friday, October 8, 2021.
-Registered runners and event volunteers will receive an invitation to upload their vaccination card through a secure online registration system.
"Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, this year's race will require proof of vaccination for all in-person runners and volunteers to ensure athletes' safety and promote public health," city officials said in a news release.
Other safety measures for the Broad Street Run include:
-Masks are required for runners at the Expo, at the start of the race, and at the finish line.
-Masks are required throughout for all staff and volunteers.
-The October 8th and 9th Blue Cross Broad Street Run Expo is limited to fully vaccinated registered runners and volunteers.
-Spectators will not be permitted at the start of the race or the finish line.
-Spectators are strongly discouraged from attending the race in person.
-Activities along the race route (such as cheer zones) will be suspended.
Race organizers will remain in close contact with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to ensure all appropriate health protocols are in place on race day. Runners can stay up to date on the latest health requirements by visiting the Broad Street Run's website.
