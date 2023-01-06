Man pleads guilty in Pleasantville, NJ strip club assault case

Irving Mayren-Guzma's body was found in the marsh area near Centerfolds Cabaret.

Prosecutors say Irving Mayren-Guzman was assaulted after bouncers escorted him out of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road on January 23, 2022.

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man pleaded guilty to assaulting a 19-year-old in Pleasantville, New Jersey who was later found dead last year.

His body was found two days later in the marsh area near the club by a volunteer from a search party.

Irving Mayren-Guzman

This week Jamaul Timberlake pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault.

Brothers Garnell and John Hands also face charges in the case.

"For the charge of Aggravated Assault, Timberlake is set to receive four years in New Jersey State Prison when he is sentenced on February 22, 2023. His plea and sentence are contingent on both Garnell Hands and John Hands also entering into guilty pleas later this month," said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office in a news release.

The cause of Mayren-Guzman's death was determined to be the result of hypothermia, drowning, and alcohol intoxication.