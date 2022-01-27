3 charged in assault outside South Jersey gentlemen's club before teen went missing

Irving Mayren-Guzman's body was recovered on Jan. 25 around 9:30 a.m. in the marsh off Delilah Road
Man found dead after going missing in South Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey -- Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the assault of a man whose body was recovered two days later in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30 years old of Atlantic City, John Hands, 24 years old of Pleasantville and Garnell Hands, 29 years old of Pleasantville have been charged with 2nd degree aggravated assault and conspiracy.

The three were taken into custody on Wednesday evening, the Pleasantville Police Department said.

Police say the suspects assaulted 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside the Centerfolds Cabaret on Jan. 23.



Police said he was last seen at the club with two friends and left on foot by himself.

Police say after the assault, the teen was reported missing.

Mayren-Guzman's body was recovered on Jan. 25 around 9:30 a.m. in the marsh off Delilah Road just east of the gentlemen's club following a two-day search that included K-9s, drones and helicopters.

"The Pleasantville Police Department would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the family of Irving during this tragic time," Pleasantville Chief of Police James Williams said.

Mayren-Guzman's family gathered outside the club on Tuesday.

His family remembered their lost loved one as someone who played soccer, enjoyed going to the gym and always liked to joke around.
