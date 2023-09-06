Driver charged in death of 7-year-old girl who fell off truck in Plymouth Township

Driver charged after 7-year-old girl falls off truck, dies in Plymouth Township

The 48-year-old faces involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Montgomery County District Attorney has charged Andres Marin for the death of a 7-year-old girl in Plymouth Township.

The 48-year-old faces involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

Authorities say the victim and other neighborhood children, ages 6 to 11, were riding their bikes and scooters outside when they asked Marin for a ride in his white 1996 Subaru Sambar truck on August 22.

SEE ALSO: 7-year-old girl dies after falling out of moving truck in Plymouth Township

During the ride, authorities say the 7-year-old leaned over the 11.5-inch sidewall, fell and struck her head on the pavement, then was run over by the truck.

The child was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities say Marin also gave the neighborhood children rides on other occasions.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this little girl, who died due to the defendant's complete disregard of the danger in allowing young children to ride in the open bed of a pick-up truck, especially a truck with such low sidewalls," said DA Kevin Steele.

No other children were not physically injured.

Marin's preliminary hearing is set for September 19.