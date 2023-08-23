7-year-old girl dies after falling out of moving truck in Plymouth Township

An autopsy determined the girl died from blunt impact injuries.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating in Montgomery County after a child fell off a moving truck and died.

It happened around 8:36 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jolly and Harvard roads in Plymouth Township.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, several children were playing outside when a man in the neighborhood gave them a ride on the back of his Isuzu Elf pick-up truck.

As the driver turned the corner, authorities say a 7-year-old girl fell out of the truck and died from her injuries.

An autopsy determined the girl died from blunt impact injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Further details on the incident have not been released.