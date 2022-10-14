PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed in Los Angeles

In an Instagram post, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old rapper.

PHILADELPHIA -- The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok."

In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper.

"My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am," she wrote in the caption of a video showing special moments between the couple.

The rapper was gunned down during an attempted robbery while the pair were dining together in a Los Angeles eatery. Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Sibounheuang, who shares a toddler daughter with the late artist, wrote a lengthy caption in which she touched on how solid their relationship was before the shooting and the trauma she has experienced following.

"My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360," she wrote. "He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self."

"My last day with u. I told you 'I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate,'" she added.

Sibounheuang ended her post by writing, "Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable."

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. He used the name PnB as an acronym for the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton streets.

