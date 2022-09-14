PnB Rock talked about being a target shortly before he was killed in Los Angeles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Days before he was gunned down in Los Angeles, rapper PnB Rock talked about fellow artists feeling targeted for robbery.

In an interview with YouTuber DJ Akademiks about a week before he was shot and killed during a robbery while at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles on Monday, the Philadelphia native said criminals in LA were "bold" and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his child were being followed.

"I be trying to be cool because you don't want to be nervous," PnB Rock, whose legal name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, said. "You want [ your family ] to be as calm as possible."

He said robberies of those in the rap industry were "common."

"I never got robbed, ever in my life," the rapper said. "I ain't gonna say 'never.' I'm not superstitious, but I haven't been robbed."

PnB Rock added that he didn't go places like nightclubs, where he might fall prey to those living the "gangster" lifestyle.

"I'm not going to put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations," he said.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore told CNN that PnB and a friend were "enjoying a simple meal" when they were "brutally attacked by an individual" who, police believe, "came to the location after a social media posting of the artist and the woman accompanying him" identified where they were eating on Instagram.

Sources say the friend was Allen's girlfriend.

"A struggle ensued and Mr. PnB Rock was shot and killed and lost his life there, simply over the jewelry and valuables that he had on his person," Moore said.

When asked about reports that Allen shared his location on social media ahead of the robbery, LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a Monday afternoon press conference, "We always are gonna look into the social media," but added that police couldn't "verify" that yet.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, according to LAPD.

Allen grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. He used the name PnB as an acronym for the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton streets.

The rapper performed one of his last shows in Philadelphia at The Fillmore in December. He called it a "Phillly homecoming."

The-CNN-Wire contributed to this report.