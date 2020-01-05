Lindenwold man arrested in fatal Shamrock Delicatessen stabbing in Audubon, New Jersey

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a Lindenwold man Sunday in connection with the deadly stabbing of a deli owner in South Jersey Friday afternoon.Dyheam Williams, 18, of Lindenwold, NJ, was charged Sunday morning with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. MayerPolice said at approximately 4:50 p.m. on January 3, officers from Oaklyn, Audubon and Haddon Township Police Departments responded to the Shamrock Delicatessen, located on South Davis Avenue in Audubon in response to 911 calls reporting a male who had been stabbed.When officers arrived they found Jerome Pastore, 52, of West Berlin, lying on the 100 block of Cuthbert Boulevard in Haddon Township, just across the street from the deli which he owned.Officials said Pastore was suffering from apparent stab wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m. at Cooper University Hospital.Williams was arrested at his home in Lindenwold and remanded to the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing, according to police.